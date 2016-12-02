House Science Committee tweets Breitbart article denying global warming

3:07 How do you handle a 53-pound alligator snapping turtle? Pause

4:02 Sen. Rucho: Board of Elections should make Durham recount ballots; be more transparent

3:20 NC GOP wants Durham vote recount

2:14 Kellyanne Conway serenaded by Naked Cowboys at Trump Tower

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

1:09 Michael Jordan tears up as he receives Medal of Freedom

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

2:02 Protesters converge at Executive Mansion to demand McCrory's concession

1:22 State Board of Elections meets to consider election protests in McCrory-Cooper governor's race

2:16 Civitas files lawsuit challenging same-day registration votes