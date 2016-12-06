Donald Trump’s newest secretary of state option has close ties to Vladimir Putin

2:18 Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper Pause

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Nov. 22

1:39 Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

3:20 NC GOP wants Durham vote recount

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

2:21 Does race play a part in the challenge to Durham vote count?

3:25 Gov. Pat McCrory: 'We will no longer be the silent majority'

5:09 Lady Gaga sings Come to Mama

4:20 Lady Gaga sings Born This Way