Could the government shut down because of a pension fund for retired coal miners?

2:18 Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper Pause

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Nov. 22

3:20 NC GOP wants Durham vote recount

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

2:21 Does race play a part in the challenge to Durham vote count?

2:06 In February a committee approved criteria for NC congressional maps they hoped might pass judicial muster

1:27 Durham recount set to finish by Monday deadline

2:16 Civitas files lawsuit challenging same-day registration votes

1:22 Chairman: 'Everything is politically motivated in an election'