Democrats call for historic pardon of thousands who emigrated illegally as children

13:19 Roy Cooper thanks supporters at victory rally Pause

2:59 Trump's nominee for secretary of defense thanks NC crowd on 'thank you tour'

2:18 Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper

0:24 Supporters gather for Roy Cooper victory rally

1:06 Roy Cooper declares victory in video released Nov. 22

3:20 NC GOP wants Durham vote recount

2:38 Roy Cooper addresses supporters claiming victory over incumbent Governor Pat McCrory

2:21 Does race play a part in the challenge to Durham vote count?

6:32 Gov. McCrory defends House Bill 2 in May statement