Mixed martial arts fighters say the UFC exploits them, and turn to Congress for help

2:36 Lazarus the Cat's Mysterious Long Distance Adventure Pause

0:46 Man steals 86-pound bucket of gold flakes in New York

3:03 Rivalry game highlights: Northern Durham at Riverside boys basketball

1:04 Dramatic video from NC wildfires captures dangerous situation

0:49 TSA advises RDU passengers to "double check their bags"

1:59 Behind the scenes fighting western North Carolina wildfires

1:09 'They're still heroes'

1:57 Boy says Santa shamed him by telling him to 'lay off the burgers and fries'

4:30 Roy Williams: 'We sucked' in win over Davidson