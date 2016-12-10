Trump to choose Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson for secretary of state, report says

5:27 Police official discusses homicide in Cary Friday night Pause

1:45 It's not easy being Santa

2:02 ‘Fat shaming’ Santa hospitalized, local supporters say he is not 'Bad Santa'

1:57 Boy says Santa shamed him by telling him to 'lay off the burgers and fries'

0:43 Wolfpack football players make a special delivery

2:13 Penn's Vincent Price is announced as Duke University's tenth president

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

1:27 Reggie Lucas: "The kids just buy in"

2:21 91-year-old keeps on truckin' at grocery store job