Merry Christmas from the President and the First Lady

NC Sen. Phil Berger, Republican President Pro Tempore, expresses his frustration over the failure to pass a bipartisan bill that would repeal House Bill 2 while answering questions from the press following the North Carolina General Assembly’s fifth special session Wednesday, December 21, 2016, in the Senate chambers.
NC Sen. Floyd B. McKissick, Jr, a Durham Democrat, and Phil Berger, Republican Senate President Pro Tempore, exchange sharp words over HB2 and Senate Bill 4 during the North Carolina General Assembly’s fifth special session Wednesday, December 21, 2016, in the Senate chambers.
Sen. Jeff Jackson, a Charlotte Democrat in favor of a full repeal of House Bill 2, expresses his frustration with Senate Bill 4 during the North Carolina General Assembly’s fifth special session Wednesday, December 21, 2016, in the Senate chambers.
Opponents and supporters of North Carolina's HB2, including the NAACP's Rev. William Barber, debate the bill in the hallways of the General Assembly after the legislature went into recess Wednesday, Dec. 21 during a special session called to potentially repeal the controversial law.
State Sen. Brent Jackson, a Sampson County Republican, explains his legislation for a $5 million fund that provides natural gas service to farms across the state, and how his farm had applied for a $925,000 grant from that fund.