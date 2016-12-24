Merry Christmas from the President and the First Lady

Watch the final Christmas Address from the Obama's including some fun flashback to 2009.
The White House

State Politics

Berger frustrated after failure to repeal HB2

NC Sen. Phil Berger, Republican President Pro Tempore, expresses his frustration over the failure to pass a bipartisan bill that would repeal House Bill 2 while answering questions from the press following the North Carolina General Assembly’s fifth special session Wednesday, December 21, 2016, in the Senate chambers.

Editor's Choice Videos