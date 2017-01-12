Wake County misses deadlines in handling Medicaid applications, according to a state audit

2:16 Zach Galifianakis makes a documentary about how bad gerrymandering has gotten Pause

2:24 NC State's Gottfried after loss: "We got better tonight"

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

3:00 Canes and Make-A-Wish give a 7-year-old a dream day with his favorite hockey team

2:05 Craig Stephen Hicks death penalty hearing

0:37 Customer finds swastikas on the soles of his shoes

3:44 Gov. Cooper appoints cabinet secretaries to lead commerce, administration

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

4:15 Cooper sworn in as governor minutes after midnight