3rd congressional panel opens probe into Russia election meddling

1:32 President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Washington Pause

1:14 Why grow organic?

1:43 Constituents urge Sen. Tillis to reject Trump cabinet nominees

0:24 Preparing NC high school students for college courses

1:19 Pitmaster Ed Mitchell explains his passion for barbecue

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

2:19 Google Fiber hosts grand opening of Raleigh Fiber Space

1:56 Museum of History celebrates Black History Month