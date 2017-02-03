Rollback of Wall Street reform necessary because ‘friends’ can’t get loans, Trump says

1:12 Chapel Hill protest denounces Trump’s immigration policy Pause

2:11 UNC's Theo Pinson on Coach Roy Williams: 'There was nobody else I wanted to play for'

2:19 Google Fiber hosts grand opening of Raleigh Fiber Space

0:12 NC State defeats Louisville on a buzzer-beater

0:24 Preparing NC high school students for college courses

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

1:19 Pitmaster Ed Mitchell explains his passion for barbecue

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

3:28 Charlotte police release body camera video of 2016 fatal shooting in first test of camera law