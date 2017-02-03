A Colorado native, Neil Gorsuch would bring distinctive Western touch to Supreme Court

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session Pause

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

0:35 Charlotte senator to GOP 'This wasn’t the deal'

3:07 Voices of the Women's March on Washington

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

9:31 Berger frustrated after failure to repeal HB2