Obamacare repeal could devastate public health and CDC funding

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!' Pause

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

0:35 Charlotte senator to GOP 'This wasn’t the deal'

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

1:42 Berger downplays talk of expanding NC Supreme Court

4:07 Democrats oppose second special session of General Assembly

3:27 Legislators call second special session – but unclear on topics to be addressed

2:41 Berger unclear on topics of second special session for Legislature