What happened to Trump's crusade to lower drug prices?

2:29 Gov. Roy Cooper says NC Senate should wait on cabinet confirmation hearings Pause

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

3:20 NC GOP wants Durham vote recount

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

3:07 Voices of the Women's March on Washington

0:35 Charlotte senator to GOP 'This wasn’t the deal'