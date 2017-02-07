New politics podcast looks at Trump’s cabinet picks

Beyond The Bubble, McClatchy’s new weekly political roundtable from Washington, D.C., engages reporters in our local newsrooms for smart discussion about how President Donald Trump’s White House is impacting Americans across the country.
On this week’s episode, host Kristin Roberts is joined by Pati Mazzei of the Miami Herald, Colin Campbell of The News & Observer, and Anita Kumar and Katie Glueck in Washington to look at the political and pop-cultural response to Trump’s Cabinet picks, as well as the on-again, off-again fracas between Trump and his own party.
Beyond The Bubble is available and can be subscribed to on iTunes by clicking here. Users of other podcast apps can find the RSS feed link by clicking here.
Or, listen in here:
