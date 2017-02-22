Former NC Medicaid director Mark Benton returns to DHHS

A former state Medicaid director has returned to the state Department of Health and Human Services in a top administrative job.
Mark Benton has rejoined DHHS as the deputy secretary for health services.
Benton left DHHS about a decade ago. He had held various positions at DHHS since the 1990s, and was state Medicaid director when left in 2007 to work for the Milbank Memorial Fund, a foundation concentrating on health policy research.
In 2013, Benton went to work for Community Care North Carolina, networks of doctors that treat Medicaid patients. He left CCNC in 2015 to help start a public policy consulting firm, The Paratum Group.
