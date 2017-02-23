‘Insidious threat from within’: NC sheriff blasts political protesters

The sheriff of Henderson County south of Asheville has strong opinions of political protesters and decided to use his official newsletter to vent his frustration and call for unity.
Sheriff Charles S. McDonald does not refer to any specific protests or political parties or causes. But writing in this moth’s edition of his newsletter, “The Guardian,” McDonald calls protests taking place across the country “vile and disgusting” and wrote that they “are not a result of the differences between America’s traditional political parties. Rather, they appear to be the result of an anti-American social progressive movement with the goal of subverting our great Republic and replacing it with something akin to the social economic governance that continues to decimate Western Europe to this day.”
“What entitles them to scream vulgarities and to physically attack and ridicule those who dare question their myth-based, passion-inflamed, anarchist ideology?” McDonald wrote. “Well, they don’t like what they don’t like, regardless of how or why it happened.”
McDonald likened protesters to “a child playing a board game. Gleeful at the prospect of winning but impetuously overturning the table and throwing a tantrum when faced with the prospect of losing.”
No nation or community can enjoy peace when “Rule of Law is cast aside for no other reason than an election didn’t yield the results that some people hoped for,” he wrote.
McDonald also used his newsletter as a call for “patriotism and unity” and a focus on “what we all hold to be true, regardless of party or religious affiliation.”
“We must move beyond anger and grief; beyond gloating and taunts; beyond anxiousness and fear,” he wrote. “Despite what we have all endured, God is still on His throne and we, by His grace alone, are still the greatest nation on this earth. Still, we are facing an insidious threat from within, and how we choose to respond will determine what kind of a country we leave for our children.”
McDonald said he hopes “that our commonly shared values and beliefs” will unify the county, state and nation. He said the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office “is committed to the welfare, peace and safety of all who live in our community. Through unified cooperation and partnerships together, we will respect and uphold the Rule of Law, the dignity of our people and the rights of all to be safe and secure where they work and live. Can we count on you?”
To read McDonald’s newsletter, go to myemail.constantcontact.com/HCSO-Guardian-Newsletter.html?soid=1121699159179&aid=KhccjPv4oeY.
