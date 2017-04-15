Survey: Cooper approval ratings higher than outgoing McCrory, but many still undecided

Half of registered voters surveyed approved of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s job performance since he took office in January, but a lot of people still haven’t made up their minds, a new survey finds.
The survey, published this month by research company Morning Consult, found Cooper’s 50-percent approval was four points higher than Republican Governor Pat McCrory’s in a September 2016 survey. Company polled 85,000 registered voters from across the U.S. and asked them about whether they approved or disapproved of their state governor’s job performance between January and March 2017.
Cooper’s disapproval rating among voters surveyed in North Carolina stands near 29 percent, much lower than the September poll which found 44 percent disapproved of McCrory’s job, the survey said. But, unlike McCrory, a lot of voters still haven’t made up their mind on Cooper, the survey said.
Of the people surveyed, about one fifth still did not know or were undecided on Cooper’s job performance, the fourth-highest percentage of voters in all states. In September, only 13 percent of voters surveyed were still undecided about McCrory’s performance.
Some say that Cooper unseated McCrory, in-part because of bad press and economic fallout from the March 2016 passage of controversial House Bill 2. The company found that between May and September of 2016, McCrory’s approval rating had slid from 50 percent to 44 and his disapproval rating rose by 6 percent.
Pollsters also asked voters whether they approved or disapproved of the job performance of President Donald Trump, their state governor, U.S. Senators, members of congress and mayor.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
