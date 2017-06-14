Trump is being investigated for possible obstruction of justice by special counsel

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:51 Witness video captures gunshots at Republican congressional baseball practice Pause 2:52 GOP's Hayes: Cooper doesn't have authority to call for special election 1:49 NAACP activists threatened with arrest while delivering letter to House speaker’s office 1:19 Alexandria Police and witness describe shooting at congressional baseball practice 1:05 Senator describes shooting at congressional baseball practice 4:24 Trump: Suspected shooter 'has now died from his injuries' 1:16 Sanders: Sickened that Virginia shooting suspect volunteered on my campaign 3:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions forcefully says he had no knowledge of Trump campaign officials colluding with Russia 2:11 NAACP's Barber wants General Assembly to stop making laws 0:43 Jimmy Carter shakes hands with every passenger on Atlanta to D.C. flight Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Then-FBI Director James Comey announced on March 20 that the FBI was investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agents. On May 9, President Trump fired the FBI director, igniting an outcry that grew from just Democrats to include some Republican lawmakers as well. On June 8, Comey testified in a Senate hearing. Natalie Fertig McClatchy

Then-FBI Director James Comey announced on March 20 that the FBI was investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agents. On May 9, President Trump fired the FBI director, igniting an outcry that grew from just Democrats to include some Republican lawmakers as well. On June 8, Comey testified in a Senate hearing. Natalie Fertig McClatchy