Democrats, reeling from Georgia loss, face 2018 reality check

1:53 Recreational fishermen, conservation groups, rally to support fisheries bill Pause

3:48 Angry Governor Cooper blasts compromise budget

3:45 NC state budget deal includes raises for state employees, teachers

1:28 Wake County school official excited to see comeback for Teaching Fellows program

1:30 Governor’s School survives budget cuts

1:35 Washington comes together for a night of baseball and bipartisanship

2:14 Representatives Barton and Doyle talk about bipartisan unity after baseball shooting

1:08 Capitol Police Officer and NCCU grad wounded in attack throws out first pitch

0:53 Factcheck: Richard Burr claims uncommon transparency in Trump, Russia investigation