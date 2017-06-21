Scalise is now in ‘fair’ condition after shooting at congressional baseball practice

The condition of Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was listed as “fair” Wednesday at noon, according to MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

The update came on the heels of a FBI press conference given that morning, which gave further details on the shooting at the Congressional baseball practice last week. Scalise, the House majority whip, was one of five people injured in the altercation, and the shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, died in the incident.

Scalise has been listed in either critical or serious condition in every other release by the hospital, the latest of which was sent on Saturday. He has required several surgeries for a reported gunshot wound to the hip.

Others injured in the shooting include two Capitol Police officers, Special Agents David Bailey and Crystal Griner; Matt Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods; and Zach Barth, a legislative correspondent for Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas.

FBI officials said Scalise acted alone and had checked if it were Republicans or Democrats practicing at the field in Alexandria, Virginia prior to shooting. He had volunteered on the presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., and frequently spoke out against Republican policies in both social media posts and letters to his hometown paper. FBI officials said none of Hodgkinson’s posts pertaining to Republicans could be considered threats.

The update Wednesday also said Scalise is “beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation.”