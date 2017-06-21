RDU to receive state funding for runway

Raleigh-Durham International Airport would receive more than $50 million over the next two years for a much-needed runway replacement under the House and Senate’s compromise budget proposal.
The budget released this week includes $115 million for capital projects for the state’s 10 commercial airports over the next two years. RDU would receive $21 million in 2017-18 and about $31 million in recurring funds starting in 2018-19.
The additional money for RDU would help pay for a $305 million project to replace the airport’s longest runway, which is needed to accommodate and attract new trans-continental and international flights. The rest of the money for the runway could come from federal and state grants or airport revenue.
“It’s clear that the state of North Carolina is serious about investing in aviation infrastructure,” Kristie VanAuken, RDU’s vice president of communications and community affairs, has said. “We are absolutely grateful for any new resources that come our way.”
While the Senate budget did not originally include funding for the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the compromise version proposes providing $25 million during the 2018-19 fiscal year.
The House voted 77-40 on Wednesday to approve the compromise budget and is expected to take a final vote on Thursday. The Senate’s final vote is also scheduled for Thursday, before the budget goes to Gov. Roy Cooper, who has been critical of it in general.
The money for airport projects would come from a short-term motor vehicle lease and rental tax, which generates nearly $80 million per year. That money currently goes into the general fund, but the budget proposes shifting $10 million from the general fund per year.
The eight other commercial airports in the state, including Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, Wilmington International Airport and Asheville Regional Airport, would also get more money under the proposal.
The amount of money included in the budget for other airports is based on the economic output of each airport, according to the budget. Here’s what the airports would receive in each of the coming two fiscal years:
▪ Albert J. Ellis Airport in Onslow County, $864,708.
▪ Asheville Regional Airport, $2,026,331.
▪ Coastal Carolina Regional Airport in New Bern, $653,162.
▪ Concord Regional Airport, $586,901.
▪ Fayetteville Regional Airport, $1,139,670.
▪ Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, $7,123,082.
▪ Pitt-Greenville Airport in Greenville, $377,070.
▪ Wilmington International Airport, $5,946,945.
Kathryn Trogdon: 919-829-4845: @KTrogdon
