Flynn may have aided Russian company the U.S. opposed

Feb. 13, 2017, file photo of then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn in the East Room of the White House. Two top House Democrats are questioning whether former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn failed to report a 2015 trip to the Middle East on his security clearance form, a potential omission that could add to the legal jeopardy Flynn faces over the truthfulness of his statements to federal authorities and on government documents. Evan Vucci AP