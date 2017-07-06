Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united"
President Donald Trump told a crowd in Warsaw, Poland on Thursday that Europe no longer faces the threat of communism but that the West is now battling new "dire threats." Trump said that the United States and its European allies have suffered frequent ac
TVP via AP
More Videos
2:30
Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united"
2:01
Sworn on the Fourth of July: 23 become U.S. citizens in Raleigh
2:12
Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets
0:29
Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter
1:26
Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'
1:26
Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'
1:26
Sarah Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?'
4:21
Proposed ACA repeal could take medical care away from over 2,300 NC children
1:28
Rants fly as reporter challenges White House spokeswoman over fake news claims
2:11
Governor Cooper calls on legislators to help fight opioid addiction
Video: Cooper, a member of the President's Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis speaks to attendees of the Opioid Misuse & Overdose Prevention Summit at the McKimmon Center at N.C. State.
The Senate's health plan insures more Americans and reduces the deficit more than the House's plan did, but also cuts Medicaid more drastically than any plan to date, according to the a report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
The Senate's health plan insures more Americans and reduces the deficit more than the House's plan did, but also cuts Medicaid more drastically than any plan to date, according to the a report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
Video: Governor Cooper outlines his differences with the proposed legislative budget, and offers to sign a budget when his simple compromises are met during a press conference on Monday, June 26, 2017 at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, N.C.
Sen. Ted Cruz says that allowing states to have flexibility on medicaid and reforming the Affordable Care Act’s Title I measure are key for Senate Republicans to reach an agreement on healthcare reform. Title I of the Affordable Care Act includes provisio