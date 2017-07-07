New law aims to make America more prepared to fight agro-terrorism

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:41 Clay Aiken on President Donald Trump Pause 0:20 Polish president slams 'fake news' over wife's Trump handshake 2:30 Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united" 1:15 A key moment in the American Revolution: Writing the Declaration of Independence 2:01 Sworn on the Fourth of July: 23 become U.S. citizens in Raleigh 1:16 Kansas Democrat Svaty to voters: Be open to candidates who 'defy labels' 2:12 Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets 0:29 Trump shares video of himself body-slamming CNN on Twitter 0:40 House Speaker Ryan signs agro-terrorism prevention bill 1:26 Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Rep. David Young shared videos of House Speaker Paul Ryan signing H.R. 1238, the Securing our Agriculture and Food Act, and an announcement of President Trump signing the bill on social media in June 2017. Rep. David Young

Rep. David Young shared videos of House Speaker Paul Ryan signing H.R. 1238, the Securing our Agriculture and Food Act, and an announcement of President Trump signing the bill on social media in June 2017. Rep. David Young