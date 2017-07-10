Recreational drone pilots eligible for refund from FAA

Casual drone fliers will have an extra $5 to spend after the Federal Aviation Administration announced it would refund the fee recreational drone pilots paid with the required registration of their aircraft.
This comes after a federal appeals court ruled in May that these pilots no longer have to register with the FAA. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit struck down the FAA rule that required recreational drone users to register their aircraft.
In response, the FAA updated the drone registration page on its website, www.faa.gov, last week letting pilots who registered their drone and operate it for recreational purposes know that they are eligible to get back their $5 registration fee and can get their registration information deleted from the administration’s records.
But pilots have to ask for it.
Drone hobbyists must mail in a form that the FAA posted online at bit.ly/2sNGpWm. To qualify, pilots will be required to answer questions that show their drone is used only for recreational purposes and that they adhere to safety guidelines when flying. Those seeking a refund must include banking information so it can be deposited in their account.
Before the appeals court ruling, hobbyists were required to register with the FAA every three years at a cost of $5. They were then given an identification number that they were required to place on all their drones. A hobbyist could have any number of drones but would register only once.
About 19,000 hobbyists had registered their drones in North Carolina as of February. In the Triangle, hobbyists account for 92 percent of the more than 5,000 drone registrations with the FAA.
The appeals court said a law passed by Congress and signed by President Barack Obama in 2012 bared the FAA from imposing new regulations on drones. It said Congress would have to repeal that ban before registration could be required for recreational drones. Registration of commercial drones is still required.
“The FAA put registration and operational regulations in place to ensure that drones are operated in a way that is safe and does not pose security and privacy threats,” the FAA said in a statement in May. “We are in the process of considering our options and response to the decision.”
The FAA is still encouraging recreational drone pilots to register anyway, according to its website. Pilots can register at registermyuas.faa.gov.
