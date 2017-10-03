Wake County wants to lease more RDU land for bike trails, conservation

More Videos 2:07 Trump outlines tax reform plan Pause 4:51 Trump on Las Vegas shooting: "It was an act of pure evil" 1:31 Las Vegas attack deadliest shooting in modern US history 1:08 Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years 3:05 A Chef’s Life Season 5 Trailer 1:47 Here's how the NCAA basketball bribery schemes worked 11:31 Louisville suspends Jurich, Pitino 2:25 Community Voices forum focuses on risks and solutions of sea level rise 0:33 Car smashes into wall of N.C. Museum of History in morning wreck 1:11 Orange boys soccer rises to first place Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Push for more trails on RDU land Outdoor enthusiasts are pushing for a system of more than 50 miles of trails and related businesses between Lake Crabtree County Park and William B. Instead State Park. The land is owned by Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Here Dave Anderson of Triangle Off-Road Cyclists talks about an effort to make that vision come to life. Outdoor enthusiasts are pushing for a system of more than 50 miles of trails and related businesses between Lake Crabtree County Park and William B. Instead State Park. The land is owned by Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Here Dave Anderson of Triangle Off-Road Cyclists talks about an effort to make that vision come to life. Kathryn Trogdon ktrogdon@newsobserver.com

