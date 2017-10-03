Do you use Avent Ferry Road in Raleigh? The city wants to hear from you.

The city will hold two workshops this week to give the public a chance to influence development and the movement of people along Raleigh’s portion of Avent Ferry Road.
The design workshops are part of what the city calls the Avent Ferry Road Corridor Study. The study began with a public “visioning workshop” in April 2016, followed by another public meeting in March 2017 to introduce the goals and the process. The city uses corridor studies to guide policies in areas such as zoning, transit and public construction.
Among the specific topics of the Avent Road study are:
▪ How should the city design for pedestrians, cyclists, bus riders and motorists?
▪ How should the Mission Valley Shopping Center look and feel in 10 years?
▪ What changes might occur at the Avent Ferry Shopping Center at Gorman Street?
▪ How can the city improve access to Lake Johnson?
The workshop will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 4 and 5, at 2109-106 Avent Ferry Road, next to Baja Burrito in the upper section of Mission Valley Shopping Center. Those unable to attend may stop by that address on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 6 and 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information or to provide your comments via email or phone, contact Charles Dillard at charles.dillard@raleighnc.gov, or 919-996-2651.
Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling
