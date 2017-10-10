Two of three incumbents have big leads in Cary council election

Two of three incumbents appeared headed for easy re-election to the Cary Town Council on Tuesday, while the third found himself in a tighter race.
In early returns, incumbents Jennifer Robinson in District A and at-large council member Ed Yerha had large leads, each over two challengers.
Meanwhile, Jack Smith of District C, the longest-serving member on the council now, was in a close race with challenger Kenneth Presting. Smith, a Republican who was first elected to the council in 1989, sought an eighth four-year term.
Robinson, also a Republican, was seeking a fifth full term against two challengers – Majid Mohadjer and Radha Ravi Varma.
Yerha, who is registered unaffiliated, sought his second full term against Jeff Alan De Deugd and George McDowell.
Richard Stradling: 919-829-4739, @RStradling
At-large
Jeffrey Alan De Deugd: 3.59 percent
George McDowell: 17.01 percent
Ed Yerha: 78.82 percent
37 of 41 precincts reporting
District A
Majid Mohadjer: 7.95 percent
Jennifer Robinson: 77.82 percent
Radha Ravi Varma: 13.82 percent
8 of 9 precincts reporting
District C
Kenneth A. Presting: 45.40 percent
Jack Smith: 54.34 percent
10 of 12 precincts reporting
