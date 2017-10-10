People gather on the Cary Town Hall grounds for Cary Lazy Daze arts and crafts festival in this 2015 file photo. Cary voters went to the polls Tuesday.
People gather on the Cary Town Hall grounds for Cary Lazy Daze arts and crafts festival in this 2015 file photo. Cary voters went to the polls Tuesday. Harry Lynch N&O file photo
Politics & Government

Two of three incumbents have big leads in Cary council election

October 10, 2017 8:00 PM

CARY

Two of three incumbents appeared headed for easy re-election to the Cary Town Council on Tuesday, while the third found himself in a tighter race.

In early returns, incumbents Jennifer Robinson in District A and at-large council member Ed Yerha had large leads, each over two challengers.

Meanwhile, Jack Smith of District C, the longest-serving member on the council now, was in a close race with challenger Kenneth Presting. Smith, a Republican who was first elected to the council in 1989, sought an eighth four-year term.

Robinson, also a Republican, was seeking a fifth full term against two challengers – Majid Mohadjer and Radha Ravi Varma.

Yerha, who is registered unaffiliated, sought his second full term against Jeff Alan De Deugd and George McDowell.

 

At-large

Jeffrey Alan De Deugd: 3.59 percent

George McDowell: 17.01 percent

Ed Yerha: 78.82 percent

37 of 41 precincts reporting

District A

Majid Mohadjer: 7.95 percent

Jennifer Robinson: 77.82 percent

Radha Ravi Varma: 13.82 percent

8 of 9 precincts reporting

District C

Kenneth A. Presting: 45.40 percent

Jack Smith: 54.34 percent

10 of 12 precincts reporting

