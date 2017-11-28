Commissioner’s joke about a ‘lovely young thing’ and Santa disturbs some, but not all

A county commissioner’s lewd joke on Facebook didn’t sit well with some of his fellow Brunswick County board members.
The joke Commissioner that Mike Forte posted at 1:13 a.m. Sunday was about a woman described as a “lovely young thing” attempting to seduce Santa Claus into her bedroom during his visit. The joke goes on to say the woman took off her skimpy clothes and concludes with a reference to Santa’s private parts.
The post remained online as of Tuesday afternoon, by which time reproachful responseswere featured in a StarNews report.
Brunswick Commissioners Pat Sykes and Randy Thompson both found the joke inappropriate, according to the Wilmington newspaper.
Board Chairman Frank Williams “encouraged (Forte) to be more judicious in what he posts moving forward,” while Commissioner Marty Cooke pointed out that commissioners are human and not perfect, the report said.
Despite the recent national deluge of accusations of lewd behavior against men of power, however, nearly all of the 17 people who commented on Forte’s Santa joke seemed to find it amusing.
Forte often posts jokes to Facebook – some cleaner than others.
He told the StarNews he has posted other suggestive jokes that “push the envelope” but that the slang word in the Santa joke proved too much for some.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
