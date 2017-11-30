Jim Clyburn, No. 3 House Democrat, calls on John Conyers to resign

Protesters sing an anti-tax bill parody outside Sen. Thom Tillis’ office

A group of about 20 demonstrators sang anti-tax bill-themed Christmas carols and parodies outside the office of Sen. Thom Tillis at the federal courthouse building in Raleigh Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. Protesters have been staging weekly demonstrations outside the office of Sen. Tillis since the inauguration of President Donald Trump.