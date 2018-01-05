Laura Riddick disdained ‘power and perks.’ Now she’s accused of abusing her elected office.

More Videos 1:05 Gov. Cooper weighs in on incentives Pause 1:51 Scenes from the frozen NC Outer Banks 0:57 Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges 0:42 HopFly Brewing Company in Rocky Mount 1:37 Icy roads still a danger throughout Triangle 2:19 'We've got to help Victor,' Hurricanes coach Bill Peters says 0:16 WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade 1:31 See what Jeff Skinner is looking for in upcoming games 5:11 Peters: 'There's a lot of things to like' 1:45 Roy Williams: Referee spurning UNC guard Joel Berry ‘looks bad’ Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Former Wake official turns herself in on embezzlement charges Former Wake County register of deeds Laura Riddick turned herself in to law enforcement officers on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, the day after she was accused of embezzling more than $900,000 from the office she presided over for two decades. Riddick walked into the Wake County Detention Center at about 7:30 a.m. with her husband Matthew Eisley, a former journalist at The News & Observer. Former Wake County register of deeds Laura Riddick turned herself in to law enforcement officers on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, the day after she was accused of embezzling more than $900,000 from the office she presided over for two decades. Riddick walked into the Wake County Detention Center at about 7:30 a.m. with her husband Matthew Eisley, a former journalist at The News & Observer. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

