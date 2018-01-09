Steve Bannon is leaving Breitbart News after his spat with Trump

More Videos 0:42 HopFly Brewing Company in Rocky Mount Pause 2:01 See why NC NAACP leader says 'Integration (may not) have been a good thing' 1:05 Gov. Cooper weighs in on incentives 2:02 How NC alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 1:27 Gov. Cooper stresses importance of funding class-size mandate 1:52 Here’s why these Wake parents are picking public school for their rising kindergartners 1:32 Changing how math is taught in Wake County schools 2:08 See why NAACP leader 'vacillates' between ideas of MLK and Malcolm X 0:32 Distracted driving PSA: 'Famous Last Words' 1:52 Top 10 plays from Millbrook at Cardinal Gibbons boys basketball Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Steve Bannon: From White House exit to 'war' on GOP establishment The former White House chief strategist has been causing a stir since his departure from the Trump administration. Steve Bannon has declared war on the Republican establishment and he doesn’t plan to stop until the 2018 midterm election. The former White House chief strategist has been causing a stir since his departure from the Trump administration. Steve Bannon has declared war on the Republican establishment and he doesn’t plan to stop until the 2018 midterm election. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

The former White House chief strategist has been causing a stir since his departure from the Trump administration. Steve Bannon has declared war on the Republican establishment and he doesn’t plan to stop until the 2018 midterm election. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy