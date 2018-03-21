NC Confederate statues should stay where they are, speakers tell state committee

SHARE COPY LINK North Carolina citizens voiced their opinions at a public hearing on the removal of three Confederate statues from the Capitol grounds on Wednesday March 21, 2018. The majority of those in attendance were in favor of leaving them alone. Julia Wall newsobserver.com

