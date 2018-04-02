Former VP Joe Biden is coming to Charlotte, Durham

Former Vice President Joe Biden will bring his "American Promise Tour" to Charlotte and Durham in June after adding nine stops to a 30-city tour.
Biden kicked off the tour in November in New York City in support of his book "Promise Me Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose." The book chronicles his son Beau's fatal battle with brain cancer as Biden pondered whether to run for the presidency in 2015.
Guest moderators, starting with TV talk show host Stephen Colbert in New York, have appeared at each stop of the tour. Biden promises to discuss "the big political moments of his career, the life-altering choices he made and the key traits that have helped him persevere through challenges," according to a news release.
No moderators have been announced for the stops June 6 at the Durham Performing Arts Center or June 13 at Charlotte's Belk Theater. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the venue box offices or at Ticketmaster.com.
Never miss a local story.
In his appearance last November in Schenectady, N.Y., Biden "exuded the generosity and fellow-feeling that has been part of his public persona for decades," the Times Union reported.
"There was only one mention of Donald Trump, when Biden wrapped up remarks on the progress in cancer therapies by noting that the newly installed president wanted to cut research funding by billions. Except for that, Biden served up nothing but praise — for his family, his staff, his former boss Barack Obama and his family, even Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell."
Comments