Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek re-election in November

Speaker Paul Ryan was expected to tell House Republican colleagues Wednesday that he will not seek re-election in November, ending a brief stint atop the House and signaling the peril that the Republican majority faces in the midterm elections.
Ryan’s retirement will kick off a succession battle for the leadership of the House Republican Conference, likely between the House majority leader, Kevin McCarthy of California, and the House majority whip, Steve Scalise of Louisiana.
It could also trigger another wave of retirements among Republicans not eager to face angry voters in the fall and taking their cue from Ryan.
Ryan’s intentions were first reported on the website Axios.
Ryan’s decision to quit, confirmed by two Republicans close to the Wisconsin lawmaker, caught many in the party by surprise. He had just hosted a donor retreat last week in Texas, and most officials believed he would not leave until after November.
