Teens were 10 cents short at McDonald’s. Man gave them $5 and offered more for sex, Chicago cops say

Two 15-year-old girls stopped at a McDonald’s in Chicago on the morning of March 14 before heading to school, police say.
Both of the teenagers decided to buy a caramel frappe, but one of them was 10 cents short, according to the Chicago Tribune. So police say 27-year-old Miguel Morales approached the girl at around 7 a.m. and gave her $5 for her drink.
Morales moved to sit in the same booth as the girls, police allege, and asked them how old they were. Both girls said they were 15, the Tribune reported, and the man made sexually charged remarks about their bodies.
Then he grabbed the rear of one of the girls and offered to pay her $20 if she would engage in sexual activity with him, police told the Chicago Sun-Times. She said no, but the man continued to pester the girls about skipping school, getting high and having sex with him at a nearby hotel — all for a payment of $200, police say. Again, they refused.
Still, Morales allegedly didn’t take no for an answer. The 27-year-old exposed his genitals while one of the girls was in the bathroom, police say, and made the second girl touch him there while they sat at the booth.
Morales finally left the booth after the other girl came back from the bathroom and threatened to call law enforcement if he didn’t go away, police say.
Morales was arrested Monday and charged with sexually abusing and soliciting a minor, WGN9 reported. He is held without bail after the judge called the accusations against him “chilling on a whole bunch of levels.”
The girls arrived to their high school the same day of the alleged abuse and told a school security guard about the incident. Officers found surveillance footage from the McDonald’s, police say, and the teens were able to identify Morales from a set of pictures.
Morales, who does not have a prior criminal record, missed his Tuesday bail hearing after he was taken to the hospital for alcohol withdrawal, the Sun-Times wrote. His next court date is set for April 17.
