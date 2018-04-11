Liberals have spent a year planning protests if Trump fires Rosenstein

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, left, speaks at a news conference giving an update on the unsolved 2001 slaying of a federal prosecutor, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, in Seattle. Behind him stand former U.S. Attorneys John McKay, right, Bill Hyslop, Hal Hardin and Mike McKay. Rosenstein joined other officials to discuss the killing of Assistant United States Attorney Thomas Wales, an 18-year veteran of the U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle who was shot as he worked in the basement of his home on Oct. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)