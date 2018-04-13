Syrian-Americans conflicted over possible air strikes, supporting Trump

In this week’s episode of Majority Minority, we examine the conflicted feelings some Syrian Americans have about the likelihood of airstrikes against the regime of Bashar al-Assad. Neda Kadri, co-founder of Humans 4 Humanity, has dedicated the last several years of her life helping Syrian refugees arriving. Kadri, who voted for Hillary Clinton to be president, speaks to us about why she is now rooting for President Donald Trump. Then, Mohamad Al-Bardan of the American Relief Coalition joins us to talk about the politics of Syria.
Depending on what happens in the next couple of days, I very well may become a very big trump supporter.
Neda Kadri, Humans for Humanity
