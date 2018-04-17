CAMPAIGN AD: Ken Romley for Congress

Last year arrests of undocumented but "non-criminal aliens” more than doubled from the previous year. A recent study shows an overall decline in the arrests and deportation of “non-criminal aliens," but are slightly up under President Trump.
Gary Shipman, a candidate for NC House, tells a crowd at Ogden Park in Wilmington on April 8 that he is "a member of the African-American community." Shipman is one of three Democrats hoping to unseat Republican state Rep. Holly Grange.
With overcast skies and temperatures in the 40s, President Donald Trump declared it was "perfect weather" on Monday for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. Nearly 30,000 parents and children were expected to participate in the all-day event.
After losing a bet with Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia over the ACC tournament, Roy Cooper went shopping for some North Carolina craft beer. Based on the colors of the cans, he settled on Fullsteam Brewery and Mother Earth Brewery.
A candidate seeking election as Buncombe County’s next sheriff, R. Daryl Fisher, made a joke during a meeting with constituents in Asheville, NC about taking guns away from people after death. He apologized after backlash from conservative media.
Students and gun control advocates are marching in South Florida, Washington, D.C., and across the world more than a month after a gunman killed 17 students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
After organizing the March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C. Saturday, The students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are ready to tackle what's next in the gun debate. "We're students... This is our test now, and we definitely studied,"
NC GOP officials Robin Hayes and Dallas Woodhouse hold a press conference before delivering a letter calling for a federal investigation into Governor Roy Cooper's 58 million pipeline fund for potential Hobbs Act violations.