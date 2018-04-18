In Pompeo, Trump sees a guy he can trust

People watch a TV screen showing file footage of CIA Director Mike Pompeo, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, April 18, 2018. Pompeo recently traveled to North Korea to meet with leader Kim Jong Un, a highly unusual, secret visit undertaken as the enemy nations prepare for a meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)