VP Pence leaves a lot out of his tax-cut message

The Charlotte Observer recently published an opinion piece by Vice President Mike Pence touting the benefits of the Republican tax reform law passed last December. I am writing to readers who feel giddy about this new law to clarify various points Pence made that need attention.
The first is the standard deduction claim. Pence states “… the first $24,000 in income for a married couple is now tax free – nearly double what it was before.” This is only partially true. What he does not say is the personal exemption has been eliminated. Under the previous rates, a married couple with two children would receive $12,700 for the standard deduction plus $4,150 personal exemptions for each child for a total of $21,000 in deductions. The actual benefit is not $24,000 compared with last year’s rates but only $3,000. Thus, depending on the number of children a married couple have, they will be better off under the old rates or slightly better off under this new tax law.
The second point of clarification is the tax cut for business. Pence writes “We cut taxes for businesses large and small ... and a tax cut for business is a pay raise for workers.” This is not accurate. The tax reform law has been in effect for only four months and the vice president is touting a pay raise for workers. Yes, there are bonuses from Bank of America and other giant corporations, but bonuses are not the same as salary increases. They are not permanent and they do not affect the employee’s retirement contributions. Will the tax cut law cause big corporations to raise wages? Doubtful as the labor market will govern that kind of decision.
The third point also relates to the tax cut for corporations. The huge winners are large corporations. Their rate has been cut from 39 percent to 21 percent. The current U.S. government’s debt is $15.5 trillion. In part because of this tax reduction, the projected debt by 2028 will be $33 trillion. In short, 20 percent of our tax dollars will go to pay the interest on that debt. Are you ready for that? I am not.
The fourth point relates to Pence's omission that the very rich will benefit the most from the tax law. For example, only 14 percent of the law's benefits go to the 60 percent of families with low-to-middle income. About 70 percent of the benefits go to the upper 20 percent of taxpayers and 34 percent of it goes to the top 1 percent, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. The meager tax cuts for middle-income families will expire by 2025.
If you’re still feeling giddy about the new tax law, I’ll bet your annual income is several million dollars. According to my calculations, my tax cut will average $20 per month. I am grateful. But giddy? No way.
