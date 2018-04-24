Equality NC withholds support for lawmakers

Equality NC, an LGBTQ rights group, announced on April 24 that it is withholding support for North Carolina legislators who voted for the HB2 repeal bill. The group says the bill didn't go far enough in protecting the LGBTQ community.
Gov. Roy Cooper pays off an ACC beer bet

After losing a bet with Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia over the ACC tournament, Roy Cooper went shopping for some North Carolina craft beer. Based on the colors of the cans, he settled on Fullsteam Brewery and Mother Earth Brewery.