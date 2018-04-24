Equality NC withholds support for lawmakers

Equality NC, an LGBTQ rights group, announced on April 24 that it is withholding support for North Carolina legislators who voted for the HB2 repeal bill. The group says the bill didn't go far enough in protecting the LGBTQ community.
The NC Democratic Party wants to question the state Republican Party's executive director under oath to find out what he knew and any communications he had with Republican legislative leaders about a law canceling judicial primaries.
Last year arrests of undocumented but "non-criminal aliens” more than doubled from the previous year. A recent study shows an overall decline in the arrests and deportation of “non-criminal aliens," but are slightly up under President Trump.
Gary Shipman, a candidate for NC House, tells a crowd at Ogden Park in Wilmington on April 8 that he is "a member of the African-American community." Shipman is one of three Democrats hoping to unseat Republican state Rep. Holly Grange.
With overcast skies and temperatures in the 40s, President Donald Trump declared it was "perfect weather" on Monday for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll. Nearly 30,000 parents and children were expected to participate in the all-day event.
After losing a bet with Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia over the ACC tournament, Roy Cooper went shopping for some North Carolina craft beer. Based on the colors of the cans, he settled on Fullsteam Brewery and Mother Earth Brewery.