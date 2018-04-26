Here are the wildest exchanges between House members and Trump-supporting sisters

Diamond and Silk may have increased their national appeal in sworn testimony before Congress.

But the black Donald Trump-supporting sisters from North Carolina who have become social media stars and a favorite talking point for conservatives also may have made a false statement under oath about being paid by the Trump campaign.

Lynnette "Diamond" Hardaway and Rochelle "Silk" Richardson treated their appearance in front of the House Judiciary Committee no differently than one of their televised shows on Facebook or YouTube. The pair has more than 1.5 million likes on Facebook.

They were loud. They interrupted. And they did not back down in their support for the president or their criticism of Facebook.

"We love our president, we love his agenda and we love this country," Hardaway said.

Trump even cited the pair during his Thursday morning interview with Fox News' "Fox and Friends." He called Diamond and Silk "warriors" after listing several members of Congress that are on his side.

"Facebook, along with other social media sites, have taken aggressive actions to silence conservative voices such as ourselves by deliberately restricting and weaponizing our page with algorithms that censure and suppress our free speech," Hardaway said during opening remarks.

The House Judiciary Committee's hearing was on "the filtering practices of social media platforms," but it was clear from Republican members of Congress and their choice of Diamond and Silk as witnesses that it was about, as Hardaway put it, "conservatives being targeted and censored on social media platforms."

The pair says that for several months Facebook restricted access to the Diamond and Silk page, keeping fans from seeing their videos and costing them money. They said that after months of their complaints to Facebook, the social media giant deemed their content "unsafe to the community."





Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Congress earlier this month it was an "enforcement error" and that his company had been working with Diamond and Silk to fix the problem. At least five Republican members mentioned Diamond and Silk during Zuckerberg's two days of testimony on the hill.

So it was no surprise that the conservative duo earned a spot at Thursday's hearing. There, however, they were met with tough questions from Democratic representatives, particularly black Democrats Hank Johnson of Georgia, Sheila Jackson-Lee of Texas and Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

Johnson tried to get the pair to admit that they were making good money off their association with Facebook. But Hardaway and Richardson did not yield.

"Absolutely not," Hardaway said.

After several minutes of back and forth, Johnson said he was "astounded this committee would stoop to this level to be positioning you to make more money."

Diamond and Silk fire up the crowd as they tell why they are two Black women voting for Trump before Donald Trump's speech as he campaigns at Dorton Arena in Raleigh NC on Monday, Nov. 7, 2016. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Jackson-Lee asked if the pair had ever been paid by the Trump campaign, which Hardaway denied. She also questioned the timeline of communication with Facebook that the sisters have been using in public appearances, including on Fox News.

"We did not lie on that show," Hardaway said.

"I don't like to be called a liar," she said later on.

The Trump campaign said it paid Diamond and Silk $1,274.94 for field consulting, according to Federal Election Commission documents. Jeffries brought up this payment — and reminded the duo that they were under oath, subject to the penalty of perjury.

"We’re familiar with that particular lie. We can see that you do look at fake news,"' Richardson said.

She said the money was for reimbursement for a flight they took from New York to Ohio to appear at a Trump event.

"We've never been paid by the Trump campaign," Hardaway said.

She then complained about Jeffries' questioning.

"You, as an African-American, you’re not going to make us feel guilty because we’re going to get out here and we’re going to take advantage of these platforms and monetize just like everybody else do. I don’t see you walking up to a white person and saying, 'Oh, you shouldn’t be monetizing that.' Why are you as an African-American making it seems like there’s something wrong with us monetizing our platform," Hardaway said.

Jeffries replied: "I do respect your game. I really do."

"It's not a game. It's not a game," Hardaway said.

Later in the hearing, with most of the representatives having left, Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., summed up his feelings.

"This is a stupid and ridiculous hearing," he said.