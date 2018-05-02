What are you sharing publicly on Facebook? Who has access to your data on the platform? Users are asking themselves these questions in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data breach. You can follow these steps to take back some measure of control. Caitlin Healy
What are you sharing publicly on Facebook? Who has access to your data on the platform? Users are asking themselves these questions in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data breach. You can follow these steps to take back some measure of control. Caitlin Healy

Here's how many Facebook users in North Carolina had their data leaked

By Lynn Bonner

May 02, 2018 05:28 PM

The political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica and other companies obtained Facebook data on more than 2.5 million North Carolinians, state Attorney General Josh Stein announced Wednesday.

Stein said he got the number from Facebook as part of an investigation by his office.

Cambridge Analytica, which shut down Wednesday, was at the center of a scandal over its use of Facebook data.

The company worked for the North Carolina Republican Party and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis in 2014. Tillis has said that the company provided "limited services" to the campaign. The company boasted that it helped Tillis identify issues that helped him defeat incumbent Democrat Kay Hagan.

The Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees questioned Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during a hearing on April 10. Zuckerberg testified about Facebook’s handling of user data and privacy. C-SPAN

