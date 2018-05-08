Politics & Government

Former Sen. Bob Rucho trails opponent in quest to return to NC General Assembly

By Colin Campbell

ccampbell@ncinsider.com

May 08, 2018 08:33 PM

Former Sen. Bob Rucho, a chief architect of GOP tax and election laws, was trailing his Republican opponent in early returns Tuesday as he sought to return to the Senate.

The newly drawn, GOP-leaning open seat in Iredell and Yadkin counties drew a crowd of four Republican candidates.

Rucho, who’s been serving on the UNC Board of Governors since leaving office in 2016, moved from Matthews to Mooresville to file for election.

Vickie Sawyer had a substantial lead early on. She's a Republican Party official and planning board member in Iredell County who billed herself as the local candidate.

The other two candidates were polling behind Rucho: A.J. Daoud, a former lottery commissioner endorsed by U.S. Reps. Mark Walker and Mark Meadows, and Bill Howell, an Iredell County school board member.



In another potential blow to Senate leadership, Rep. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, had a significant early lead over Clark Twiddy. Twiddy, a political newcomer, owns an Outer Banks real-estate business and had backing from several key GOP Senate leaders and retiring Sen. Bill Cook, R-Beaufort — some of whom were vocally critical of Steinburg’s work in the House.

Steinburg questioned Twiddy’s conservative credentials, pointing to past campaign donations to Democrats like Gov. Roy Cooper and former Senate leader Marc Basnight.

  Comments  