Former Sen. Bob Rucho trails opponent in quest to return to NC General Assembly

Former Sen. Bob Rucho, a chief architect of GOP tax and election laws, was trailing his Republican opponent in early returns Tuesday as he sought to return to the Senate.
The newly drawn, GOP-leaning open seat in Iredell and Yadkin counties drew a crowd of four Republican candidates.
Rucho, who’s been serving on the UNC Board of Governors since leaving office in 2016, moved from Matthews to Mooresville to file for election.
Vickie Sawyer had a substantial lead early on. She's a Republican Party official and planning board member in Iredell County who billed herself as the local candidate.
The other two candidates were polling behind Rucho: A.J. Daoud, a former lottery commissioner endorsed by U.S. Reps. Mark Walker and Mark Meadows, and Bill Howell, an Iredell County school board member.
Steinburg questioned Twiddy’s conservative credentials, pointing to past campaign donations to Democrats like Gov. Roy Cooper and former Senate leader Marc Basnight.
