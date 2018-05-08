Pittenger upset by Harris: what that could mean in November
Former Charlotte pastor Mark Harris beat Rep. Robert Pittenger in Tuesday's primary in North Carolina's 9th District, making him the first incumbent in the country to lose this year. This is what it could mean in November.
Voters have a full slate of democratic candidates for Wake County Commissioner with a total of ten candidates vying for five seats. Several locations around Wake County offer early voting ahead of next week’s May 8th primary.
Diamond and Silk, staunch supporters of President Donald Trump, testified to a House committee on Thursday, April 26, 2018, about their treatment by Facebook. They endured sharp questioning from Democrats.
Equality NC, an LGBTQ rights group, announced on April 24 that it is withholding support for North Carolina legislators who voted for the HB2 repeal bill. The group says the bill didn't go far enough in protecting the LGBTQ community.
The NC Democratic Party wants to question the state Republican Party's executive director under oath to find out what he knew and any communications he had with Republican legislative leaders about a law canceling judicial primaries.