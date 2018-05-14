Protesters are blocking traffic in Raleigh as part of a nationally coordinated Poor People's Campaign

Protesters blocked traffic in front of the North Carolina Legislative Building on Monday as part of a national campaign to draw attention to poverty at statehouses across the country.
Raleigh police began walking the demonstrators away one by one at about 3:30 p.m. and handing citations to some of them.
The focus at the afternoon protest in downtown Raleigh was women, children, people with disabilities and LGBT people. Shortly after 3 p.m., the crowd began to block off an area of Jones Street in front of the building where North Carolina lawmakers have adopted laws that the coalition behind the protest says harm many members of those groups.
The Rev. Nancy Petty, who led the speakers, said people were willing to be arrested. An ambulance blocked off the crosswalk and several dozen people with brown armbands joined hands in the middle of the street, blocking it from vehicle traffic.
Raleigh police rolled out yellow crime scene tape around the protesters, telling people, "back up unless you plan to get arrested. We've got a crime scene here."
Police escorted several protesters to patrol cars just beyond the tape and talked to them outside the cars. They didn't handcuff them. A few protesters who were in the street left without going to the police cars.
The Rev. William J. Barber II, who started the Poor People's Campaign last year to change the public discussion to include disadvantaged people, was in Washington on Monday and the crowd in Raleigh waved to him by video.
Comments