Speaker of the North Carolina House Tim Moore on teacher pay
Moore addresses the State budget surplus, and the proposed 6.2% pay increase in the current budget for teachers during a press conference on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C.
NC teacher protests on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 will start off the state legislature's 2018 budget debate on teacher salary raises, school safety, prison safety, GenX funding, state employee raises, and more leading up to the 2018 midterms.
Former Charlotte pastor Mark Harris beat Rep. Robert Pittenger in Tuesday's primary in North Carolina's 9th District, making him the first incumbent in the country to lose this year. This is what it could mean in November.
Voters have a full slate of democratic candidates for Wake County Commissioner with a total of ten candidates vying for five seats. Several locations around Wake County offer early voting ahead of next week’s May 8th primary.