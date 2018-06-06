Stormy Daniels storms into Raleigh with politically laced strip show

For Jimmy Creech, Wednesday marked his first visit to a Raleigh strip club, but he sat in the front row at The Men's Club to cheer on Stormy Daniels, the stripper and porn actress he called “an American hero.”
“We just admire her willingness to challenge the dishonesty of Donald Trump,” he said, seated with his wife, Chris Weedy, “to call him out on that and take it as far as it can go.”
With Daniels set for two nights of performances at the club, pole dancing in Raleigh took on a decidedly political flavor.
At least one man was spotted wearing a red T-shirt bearing the slogan “Make America Horny Again," a nod to both Trump's campaign slogan and Daniels' tour name.
The 39-year-old alleges both an affair and a hush-money deal with President Trump, who has denied any romantic contact.
Her show, announced this spring, coincided with Wednesday's new headlines for a lawsuit filed against her former attorney Keith Davidson, calling him a "puppet" for the Trump administration who conspired to get her to deny the affair.
This is a repeat appearance at the club where she danced in 2010 while topless and dressed as Little Red Riding Hood — a night on which she announced she would not challenge Republican U.S. Sen. David Vitter in her home state of Louisiana.
Now, she has a frequent topic of 24/7 news reports and legal wrangling.
Millions watched Daniels' March interview on "60 Minutes," in which she described a consensual affair with the president in 2006 in the early years of his marriage to first lady Melania Trump. Speaking with interviewer Anderson Cooper, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said she had been threatened in a Las Vegas parking lot by an unknown man who warned her to leave Trump alone. The man motioned to Daniel's daughter, the actress said, telling her, "It would be a shame if something happened to her mom."
Though the president \has said he had no knowledge of any payment to Daniels, his newest legal aide Rudy Giuliani said in a Fox News interview last month that Trump reimbursed his lawyer Michael Cohen for $130,000 to keep the actress quiet during his 2016 election campaign.
Earlier this year, Daniels filed suit against Trump and Cohen seeking to dissolve a confidentiality agreement she signed shortly before the election in exchange for the money. She later added a defamation suit against the president after he posted a tweet calling her forensic drawing of the the threatening man "a total con job."
