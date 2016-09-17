Deborah Ross takes questions from N&O editorial board

On Monday, Donald Trump called for Hillary Clinton to retract her statement about half of his supporters being a "basket of deplorables" but refrained from saying much about her falling ill. He told Fox and Friends that he hopes she gets well soon.
During an interview with CNN, Mike Pence stated that Vladimir Putin was "inarguably" a better leader than President Obama. Hillary Clinton took to the tarmac to attack Trump's "admiration" for the Russian leader.
Hillary Clinton holds a voter registration event on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016 at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte. She spoke on a range of issues from national security to the economy and called Donald Trump "temperamentally unfit to be president and commander-in-chief."
In Virginia, Donald Trump stressed the importance of "knocking out ISIS" and told the crowd that Russian president Vladimir Putin laughs at Hillary Clinton when she tries to "play tough" with Russia. In Florida, Clinton evoked 9/11, saying she did everything she could to bring Osama bin Laden to justice.
Hillary Clinton blamed a coughing spell on opponent Donald Trump during a Labor Day rally in Cleveland, Ohio, while Trump tried to bring a message of unity to a predominantly African-American church Saturday in Detroit, Mich.
Donald Trump’s months of harsh towards the U.S.’s southern neighbor didn’t stop Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto from extending him an invitation. The Republican presidential candidate will meet with Nieto Wednesday in Mexico City.