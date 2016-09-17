Deborah Ross takes questions from N&O editorial board

VIDEO: Democratic hopeful for N.C. Senate race speaks about challenging incumbent Sen. Richard Burr.
Burgetta Wheeler bwheeler@newsobserver.com

Elections 2016

Roy Cooper on the SBI

Roy Cooper, Attorney General and Democratic candidate for Governor, discusses how he thinks the State Bureau of Investigation should be handled in the future. Cooper met with the News

Editor's Choice Videos